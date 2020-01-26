Family stake in Broderick’s slashed to 25%

The family behind Dublin confectionery maker Broderick’s has had its stake in the business slashed following two years of steep trading losses.
State-backed investor BDO Development Capital Fund moved to protect a €6.35 million investment after losses hit just over €4 million in 2018.
The Broderick family’s 100 per cent ownership has been reduced to 25 per cent, with the BDO-led fund holding the remaining 75 per cent. It was written into the company’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team