Sunday January 26, 2020
Family stake in Broderick’s slashed to 25%

State-backed investor BDO now holds remaining 75% of Dublin confectionery maker, following two years of steep trading losses

26th January, 2020
The Broderick family’s 100 per cent ownership has been reduced to 25 per cent. Picture: Feargal Ward

The family behind Dublin confectionery maker Broderick’s has had its stake in the business slashed following two years of steep trading losses.

State-backed investor BDO Development Capital Fund moved to protect a €6.35 million investment after losses hit just over €4 million in 2018.

The Broderick family’s 100 per cent ownership has been reduced to 25 per cent, with the BDO-led fund holding the remaining 75 per cent. It was written into the company’s...

