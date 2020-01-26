Family stake in Broderick’s slashed to 25%

The family behind Dublin confectionery maker Broderick’s has had its stake in the business slashed following two years of steep trading losses.

State-backed investor BDO Development Capital Fund moved to protect a €6.35 million investment after losses hit just over €4 million in 2018.

The Broderick family’s 100 per cent ownership has been reduced to 25 per cent, with the BDO-led fund holding the remaining 75 per cent. It was written into the company’s...