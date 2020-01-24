Fallon & Byrne founders depart after deal with investors

The founders of Fallon & Byrne have left the high-end food hall and restaurant group following a deal with investors.

The departure of Paul Byrne, the developer, and Fiona McHugh, the former editor of the Irish edition of The Sunday Times, comes less than a month after the business closed its outlet in the Swan centre in Rathmines. The couple had a 45 per cent stake in the group, which they founded in 2006....