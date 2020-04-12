Sunday April 12, 2020
Expansion planned for VillagePod app that encourages local shopping

A Wicklow-based project involving one of the founders of MummyPages is seeking a Central Bank licence to move outside its local area

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
12th April, 2020
VillagePod, which employs five staff in Bray, was set up by Cormac McKenna and Marijus Plančiūnas last year

The founders of a contactless payments, gifting and rewards app have secured €600,000 from angel investors to roll it out beyond its pilot area in north Wicklow.

VillagePod, which employs five staff in Bray, was set up by Cormac McKenna and Marijus Plančiūnas last year. Both were formerly on the management team of the parenting website MummyPages, which McKenna founded with his wife Sandra McKenna.

McKenna said the idea behind VillagePod was to...

