Sunday May 17, 2020
Dunnes objects to proposed Tallaght Square extension

Letter from the supermarket giant raised concerns that 251 car parking spaces would be lost

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
17th May, 2020
The Square in Tallaght is a hugely popular shopping centre

Dunnes Stores has objected to a planned extension at the Square shopping centre in Tallaght, claiming it would limit car parking and cause potential traffic safety issues.

Last year, the operators of the Square in Tallaght applied for planning permission to build a 10,000 square metre extension on the southern wing of the venue.

The new mixed-use scheme would include a number of retail, food and beverage units, and a public plaza.

