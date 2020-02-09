Dunnes launches fresh attempt to expand Sandyford outlet

Dunnes Stores is embroiled in a new showdown over a plan to expand its outlet in Dublin‘s Beacon South Quarter.

The supermarket retailer, which has operated in the Sandyford Business Estate since July 2007, has made two attempts to expand the outlet in recent years. Both have been refused and it is now appealing the latest refusal.

In 2018, the first move to expand the store was rejected by Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, with...