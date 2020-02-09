Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Dunnes launches fresh attempt to expand Sandyford outlet

The retail chain has twice been refused planning permission to make the store bigger, but will appeal the latest decision

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
9th February, 2020
Dunnes Stores in Beacon South Quarter: it has twice been refused permission to expand the supermarket

Dunnes Stores is embroiled in a new showdown over a plan to expand its outlet in Dublin‘s Beacon South Quarter.

The supermarket retailer, which has operated in the Sandyford Business Estate since July 2007, has made two attempts to expand the outlet in recent years. Both have been refused and it is now appealing the latest refusal.

In 2018, the first move to expand the store was rejected by Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Kavanagh launches fashion retail platform to help local stores sell online

Bezzu is backed by the well-known developer and has hired 40 people ahead of its launch

Róisín Burke | 1 week ago

Family stake in Broderick’s slashed to 25%

State-backed investor BDO now holds remaining 75% of Dublin confectionery maker, following two years of steep trading losses

Róisín Burke | 2 weeks ago

Fallon & Byrne founders depart after deal with investors

Former Superquinn finance chief promises to ‘restore certainty’ as Paul Byrne and Fiona McHugh leave after 14 years

Jon Smith | 2 weeks ago