Dubarry opens new country life clothing outlet in Cheltenham

Dubarry, the premium clothing and footwear brand headquartered in Co Galway, has secured a lease for a new store on the Promenade in Cheltenham in England.

Located in the heart of the Cotswolds, Cheltenham is the main shopping town for a large cohort of Dubarry’s target customers in Britain, which is the firm’s main export market.

“We expect to see many changes on the high street in a post-Covid scenario and...