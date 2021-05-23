Dubarry opens new country life clothing outlet in Cheltenham
Britain is the main export market for the lifestyle brand, which was founded in Ballinasloe in 1937
Dubarry, the premium clothing and footwear brand headquartered in Co Galway, has secured a lease for a new store on the Promenade in Cheltenham in England.
Located in the heart of the Cotswolds, Cheltenham is the main shopping town for a large cohort of Dubarry’s target customers in Britain, which is the firm’s main export market.
“We expect to see many changes on the high street in a post-Covid scenario and...
