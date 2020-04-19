Downturn will test retail sector’s resilience

Bernadine Hogan has 25 years’ experience of analysing the retail sector. She has watched it struggle through financial crises in the past and, in recent years, redefine its model amid an increase in online shopping.
The joint head of retail at CBRE, the property consultancy, said that when an economic downturn hits, two things are guaranteed.
“Retail always gets hit the quickest and the hardest, but it’s a sector that always shows such resilience,” Hogan...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team