Downturn will test retail sector’s resilience

Bernadine Hogan has 25 years’ experience of analysing the retail sector. She has watched it struggle through financial crises in the past and, in recent years, redefine its model amid an increase in online shopping.

The joint head of retail at CBRE, the property consultancy, said that when an economic downturn hits, two things are guaranteed.

“Retail always gets hit the quickest and the hardest, but it’s a sector that always shows such resilience,” Hogan...