Sunday April 19, 2020
Downturn will test retail sector’s resilience

It is estimated that 110,000 Irish retail jobs could be lost permanently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

19th April, 2020
Warehouse off St Stephen’s Green, at the High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to Warehouse fashion outlets. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Bernadine Hogan has 25 years’ experience of analysing the retail sector. She has watched it struggle through financial crises in the past and, in recent years, redefine its model amid an increase in online shopping.

The joint head of retail at CBRE, the property consultancy, said that when an economic downturn hits, two things are guaranteed.

“Retail always gets hit the quickest and the hardest, but it’s a sector that always shows such resilience,” Hogan...

