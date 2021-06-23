Data watchdog investigates Tesco over cameras at self-service checkouts
Data Protection Commission has received seven complaints about the front-facing cameras
Tesco has been inspected by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) over its use of new cameras at self-service checkouts.
Seven complaints have been made to the DPC over the use of the front-facing cameras which are the first of their kind to be used in Ireland.
Fifty-one Tesco Express stores in Ireland have installed tablets on the self-service checkouts with cameras that film shoppers and display the footage in real time. The screens display the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A fifth of Boohoo shareholders reject executive bonuses
Glass Lewis and ISS, both influential shareholder advisory firms, advised shareholders to vote against the pay package
Ian Guider: Mystery bidder’s Selfridges offer is a £4bn bet on the high street
The approach for the group, which includes Brown Thomas and Arnotts, comes at a critical time for retail, and for our city centres
Tánaiste asks DUP’s Poots to bring forward minimum alcohol pricing
Leo Varadkar said that when he first introduced minimum unit pricing as Minister for Health, he intended that it would be introduced at the same time in Northern Ireland.
Union seeks meeting over surprise bid for Brown Thomas and Arnotts
The Weston family is considering an unsolicited offer for its portfolio in Ireland and Britain, which includes Selfridges