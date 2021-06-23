Subscribe Today
Retail

Data watchdog investigates Tesco over cameras at self-service checkouts

Data Protection Commission has received seven complaints about the front-facing cameras

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
23rd June, 2021
Fifty-one Tesco Express stores in Ireland have installed tablets on the self-service checkouts with cameras that film shoppers and display the footage in real time

Tesco has been inspected by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) over its use of new cameras at self-service checkouts.

Seven complaints have been made to the DPC over the use of the front-facing cameras which are the first of their kind to be used in Ireland.

Fifty-one Tesco Express stores in Ireland have installed tablets on the self-service checkouts with cameras that film shoppers and display the footage in real time. The screens display the...

