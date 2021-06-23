Data watchdog investigates Tesco over cameras at self-service checkouts

Tesco has been inspected by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) over its use of new cameras at self-service checkouts.

Seven complaints have been made to the DPC over the use of the front-facing cameras which are the first of their kind to be used in Ireland.

Fifty-one Tesco Express stores in Ireland have installed tablets on the self-service checkouts with cameras that film shoppers and display the footage in real time. The screens display the...