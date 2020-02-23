Sunday February 23, 2020
Coronavirus likely to hit luxury goods retailers first

With wealthy tourists from China among the highest spenders in stores like Brown Thomas, margins could be hit as global travel is disrupted by the virus

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd February, 2020
Shoppers in Brown Thomas. The retailer employs store assistants who speak Mandarin and Cantonese to cater to high-spending Chinese tourists. Picture: Rollingnews

High-end retailers in Ireland could be among the first businesses to feel the pinch as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts global travel.

Chinese tourists are among the highest spenders in stores selling designer goods and jewellery which has led to Brown Thomas and stores in Kildare Village employing store assistants who speak Mandarin and Cantonese.

About 100,000 Chinese tourists visited Ireland last year and there was expected to be relatively strong numbers in recent weeks after...

