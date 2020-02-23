Coronavirus likely to hit luxury goods retailers first

High-end retailers in Ireland could be among the first businesses to feel the pinch as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts global travel.

Chinese tourists are among the highest spenders in stores selling designer goods and jewellery which has led to Brown Thomas and stores in Kildare Village employing store assistants who speak Mandarin and Cantonese.

About 100,000 Chinese tourists visited Ireland last year and there was expected to be relatively strong numbers in recent weeks after...