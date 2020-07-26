Cork food wholesaler buys one of city’s oldest businesses

The Cork food wholesaler M&P O’Sullivan has acquired the assets and trading name of Brennan’s Caterworld. Brennan’s, one of Cork city’s oldest businesses, went into liquidation last month after 148 years in business.
M&P O’Sullivan, another of Cork’s longest-established businesses which has traded since 1905, has now stepped in to buy the fixtures, fittings, stock and trading names of the business.
