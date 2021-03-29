Company that owns Kildare Village records loss of €3m

The Irish company that owns Kildare Village recorded a loss in excess of €3 million for the third year running, despite revenues at the retail outlet operator increasing by €5 million in the space of three years.

The losses come as the retail village proceeds with the third, and final, expansion of the development.

Value Retail, the overall owner of Kildare Village, is ultimately controlled by Hammerson, the international retail giant. Hammerson also part owns...