Company that owns Kildare Village records loss of €3m
Accumulated losses at Value Retail Dublin Limited now exceed €64.6 million
The Irish company that owns Kildare Village recorded a loss in excess of €3 million for the third year running, despite revenues at the retail outlet operator increasing by €5 million in the space of three years.
The losses come as the retail village proceeds with the third, and final, expansion of the development.
Value Retail, the overall owner of Kildare Village, is ultimately controlled by Hammerson, the international retail giant. Hammerson also part owns...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
No tenant for key Ilac Centre store as retailers retreat from city centres
Shopping centre group Hammerson has warned Dublin City Council that its fruitless hunt for a tenant to replace H&M suggests an irreversible decline in retail
Abercrombie & Fitch closes its central Dublin store
The US fashion retailer, which has struggled in recent times, says its College Green outlet’s lease is expiring and won’t be renewed
Collins’s slippers to feature on new range of gift items
National Museum to sell range of gifts based on footwear of Irish revolutionary that has caused stir on social media
Jeweller Chupi sets her own gold standard
In response to Brexit, recession and pandemic, the Irish heirloom maker moved fully into online sales and a higher price point – and it is paying off