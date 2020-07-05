Columbia sportswear opens Dublin store

Columbia, the billion-dollar US sportswear company, is opening its first store in Ireland this weekend.
The new outlet, located on Dublin’s Trinity Street, has 120 square metres of ground floor retail space and will employ five people.
“We appreciate that a level of uncertainty still remains around Covid-19, but we have faced bigger challenges when we have been a lot less prepared and we have come through them stronger, “ Timothy Boyle, chief executive...
