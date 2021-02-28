Subscribe Today
Collins’s slippers to feature on new range of gift items

National Museum to sell range of gifts based on footwear of Irish revolutionary that has caused stir on social media

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
28th February, 2021
The revolutionary Michael Collins slippers

The National Museum of Ireland plans to roll out a range of gift products based on blue wolf slippers owned by Michael Collins, the Irish revolutionary.

The products will include socks, T-shirts and tote bags, which will launch next week, while the museum is also considering actually reproducing the slippers themselves.

Collins’s ownership of a pair of vivid blue slippers, bearing a stylised wolf’s head logo, caused a stir on social media last week, inspiring...

