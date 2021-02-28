Collins’s slippers to feature on new range of gift items
National Museum to sell range of gifts based on footwear of Irish revolutionary that has caused stir on social media
The National Museum of Ireland plans to roll out a range of gift products based on blue wolf slippers owned by Michael Collins, the Irish revolutionary.
The products will include socks, T-shirts and tote bags, which will launch next week, while the museum is also considering actually reproducing the slippers themselves.
Collins’s ownership of a pair of vivid blue slippers, bearing a stylised wolf’s head logo, caused a stir on social media last week, inspiring...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Jeweller Chupi sets her own gold standard
In response to Brexit, recession and pandemic, the Irish heirloom maker moved fully into online sales and a higher price point – and it is paying off
Comment: Retail needs a clear path to reopening safely
With the right supports and measures in place, the industry could start to reopen once Covid-19 cases have reached a low enough level
Plan to convert 4,000 empty spaces above Dublin shops into housing
A policy to promote ‘living above the shop’ will be included in the final draft of the 2022-2028 development plan
Retailers hit by new restrictions call for the return of click-and-collect
Leading figures in retail and construction say they understand the need for the latest lockdown, but fear the cost will be substantial