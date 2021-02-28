Collins’s slippers to feature on new range of gift items

The National Museum of Ireland plans to roll out a range of gift products based on blue wolf slippers owned by Michael Collins, the Irish revolutionary.

The products will include socks, T-shirts and tote bags, which will launch next week, while the museum is also considering actually reproducing the slippers themselves.

Collins’s ownership of a pair of vivid blue slippers, bearing a stylised wolf’s head logo, caused a stir on social media last week, inspiring...