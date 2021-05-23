Subscribe Today
Canada Goose to quit Grafton Street after setting up shop last December

Fashion brand has no plans to relocate within Ireland after its departure from Dublin city store next March

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
23rd May, 2021
A spokeswoman for the Toronto brand confirmed the departure and said that it currently has no plans to relocate in Ireland.

Canada Goose, the fashion brand famous for its down-filled, fur-trimmed coats, is to leave Grafton Street after opening its first Irish store last December.

The company follows Tommy Hilfiger in leaving Dublin’s premier shopping street in recent months. The Canada Goose store will close in March next year. A spokeswoman for the Toronto brand confirmed the departure and said that it currently has no plans to relocate in Ireland.

Canada Goose products are...

