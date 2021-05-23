Canada Goose to quit Grafton Street after setting up shop last December
Fashion brand has no plans to relocate within Ireland after its departure from Dublin city store next March
Canada Goose, the fashion brand famous for its down-filled, fur-trimmed coats, is to leave Grafton Street after opening its first Irish store last December.
The company follows Tommy Hilfiger in leaving Dublin’s premier shopping street in recent months. The Canada Goose store will close in March next year. A spokeswoman for the Toronto brand confirmed the departure and said that it currently has no plans to relocate in Ireland.
Canada Goose products are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dubarry opens new country life clothing outlet in Cheltenham
Britain is the main export market for the lifestyle brand, which was founded in Ballinasloe in 1937
Tesco predicts Irish beef sales could be hit by climate change
Retail giant says carbon footprint of animal products as well as changes in consumer diets make sourcing milk and beef here a risk
When you can’t get the staff: the retail sector’s worker problem
As the economy gets back up and running, restaurants, hair and beauty salons and general retail all have challenges to confront, with many employees having moved on
Off-licences lobbied to get earlier minimum unit pricing
Coalition aims to introduce new pricing laws in January despite concerns it may fuel the cross-border alcohol trade