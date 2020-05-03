Buymie sets sights on Britain and rest of Europe

Grocery delivery start-up Buymie is to look to Britain and mainland Europe for its expansion drive after announcing it had raised €2.5 million in new funding, Eamonn Quinn, a director of the company, said.
Buymie’s business has increased in recent weeks due to the Covid-19 restrictions and Quinn, who is also an investor in the business, expects the crisis to trigger permanent changes in how people buy their groceries.
“Covid-19 has brought us...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team