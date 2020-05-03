Buymie sets sights on Britain and rest of Europe

Grocery delivery start-up Buymie is to look to Britain and mainland Europe for its expansion drive after announcing it had raised €2.5 million in new funding, Eamonn Quinn, a director of the company, said.

Buymie’s business has increased in recent weeks due to the Covid-19 restrictions and Quinn, who is also an investor in the business, expects the crisis to trigger permanent changes in how people buy their groceries.

“Covid-19 has brought us...