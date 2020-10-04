Businesses that hesitate are lost, says retailer

Business owners need to be brutally honest with themselves in the face of Covid-19 restrictions, and reimagine their businesses to survive.

That’s according to Blanaid Hennessy, owner of Folkster, a family-run fashion and homeware retailer, which has branches in Kilkenny and Dublin. The business is experiencing a dramatic month as she prepares to close her Temple Bar store in favour of relocating to the suburb of Dundrum.

“We had to have honest conversations,”...