Retail

Brown Thomas and Arnotts to invest €50m in online and in-store shopping

The five-year investment plan was revealed in advance of the opening the luxury retail brand’s €12m Dundrum store

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
24th February, 2022
Brown Thomas and Arnotts to invest €50m in online and in-store shopping
The investment will go towards launching new apps for both Brown Thomas and Arnotts and further expanding in-store offerings. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Brown Thomas Arnotts will invest €50 million in both its in-person and digital shopping experience over the next five years.

The luxury retail group, which opens the doors of its new €12 million, 62,000 sq ft store in Dundrum Town Centre today, plans to launch new shopping apps for both the Brown Thomas and Arnotts brands, as well as new order management system to streamline the business.

The company will also be investing further in its...

