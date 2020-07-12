Big push underway to improve O’Connell Street

Dublin city authorities have moved to crack down on the “downgrading of O'Connell Street” by certain retailers.
A special planning scheme for O’Connell Street has aimed to address the decline in quality and presentation of buildings and shopfronts on the Dublin thoroughfare.
In recent weeks, Dublin City Council has invoked aspects of the special planning scheme to deny a retailer permission to repaint their store and also moved to close down...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team