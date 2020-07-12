Sunday July 12, 2020
Big push underway to improve O’Connell Street

City authorities are cracking down on outlets which are seen as lowering the quality of the central Dublin thoroughfare

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
12th July, 2020
A special planning scheme for O’Connell Street has aimed to address the decline in quality and presentation of buildings and shopfronts. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin city authorities have moved to crack down on the “downgrading of O'Connell Street” by certain retailers.

A special planning scheme for O’Connell Street has aimed to address the decline in quality and presentation of buildings and shopfronts on the Dublin thoroughfare.

In recent weeks, Dublin City Council has invoked aspects of the special planning scheme to deny a retailer permission to repaint their store and also moved to close down...

