Bezzu puts brakes on growth due to Covid-19

Bezzu, the retail app founded by Greg Kavanagh, the developer and businessman, has reined in its expansion plans due to Covid-19 restrictions, the company said.

At the start of this year, the business raised €6.7 million in funding and had ambitious plans to expand overseas. It launched in April targeting independent retailers who want a platform to sell online.

It has now halved its staff numbers from 40 to around 20 and senior executives have departed.