Sunday November 1, 2020
Bezzu puts brakes on growth due to Covid-19

Greg Kavanagh’s retail app firm has halved staff numbers, but is still focused on supporting small online sellers in the run-up to Christmas

1st November, 2020
Greg Kavanagh, founder of Bezzu: the company has halved its cut its workforce from 40 to 20. Picture: Feargal Ward

Bezzu, the retail app founded by Greg Kavanagh, the developer and businessman, has reined in its expansion plans due to Covid-19 restrictions, the company said.

At the start of this year, the business raised €6.7 million in funding and had ambitious plans to expand overseas. It launched in April targeting independent retailers who want a platform to sell online.

It has now halved its staff numbers from 40 to around 20 and senior executives have departed.

