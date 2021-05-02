Beer could soon be twice as expensive as it is in North
Coalition to introduce minimum unit pricing within weeks, but drinks industry says move should not go ahead until there is a similar law in Northern Ireland
Beer could be twice as expensive in the South compared with Northern Ireland under the government’s plans to introduce minimum unit pricing (MUP) within weeks.
The public health initiative is designed to lower alcohol consumption by banning offers on cheap drinks and setting a minimum price of 10 cent per gram of alcohol.
The government had committed to delaying the changes until a similar law was passed in Northern Ireland, but has since decided...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lidl gets go-ahead for new €5.5m Talbot Street store
The new store will take over the entirety of Talbot Mall, create 35 new permanent jobs and will support up to 100 jobs during the development and construction phases
Company that owns Kildare Village records loss of €3m
Accumulated losses at Value Retail Dublin Limited now exceed €64.6 million
No tenant for key Ilac Centre store as retailers retreat from city centres
Shopping centre group Hammerson has warned Dublin City Council that its fruitless hunt for a tenant to replace H&M suggests an irreversible decline in retail
Abercrombie & Fitch closes its central Dublin store
The US fashion retailer, which has struggled in recent times, says its College Green outlet’s lease is expiring and won’t be renewed