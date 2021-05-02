Subscribe Today
Beer could soon be twice as expensive as it is in North

Coalition to introduce minimum unit pricing within weeks, but drinks industry says move should not go ahead until there is a similar law in Northern Ireland

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
2nd May, 2021
Figures shared by Drink Ireland, the lobby group, with Frank Feighan, the junior minister for public health, showed that the cost of some products will be twice as much in the Republic, raising concerns that shoppers will cross the border to buy cheaper alcohol and groceries.

Beer could be twice as expensive in the South compared with Northern Ireland under the government’s plans to introduce minimum unit pricing (MUP) within weeks.

The public health initiative is designed to lower alcohol consumption by banning offers on cheap drinks and setting a minimum price of 10 cent per gram of alcohol.

The government had committed to delaying the changes until a similar law was passed in Northern Ireland, but has since decided...

