Ballymaloe plans blitz on British supermarket shelves

Ballymaloe Foods is relishing the challenge of expanding its export business next year by doubling the number of British supermarkets that stock its products.

As the family company celebrates its 30th year in business, Maxine Hyde, the general manager, said it will refocus on foreign markets while hoping domestic sales can return after the shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hyde said that the company had strong sales in the food service industry, but that...