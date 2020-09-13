Sunday September 13, 2020
Ballymaloe plans blitz on British supermarket shelves

Thirty years in business, the east Cork-based restaurant and food brand wants to double the number of British stores that stock its products

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
13th September, 2020
Yasmin Hyde and her daughters, Rose Callaghan and Maxine Hyde: the Hyde Family at Ballymaloe Foods in Cork celebrates 30 years in business this month Picture: Clare Keogh

Ballymaloe Foods is relishing the challenge of expanding its export business next year by doubling the number of British supermarkets that stock its products.

As the family company celebrates its 30th year in business, Maxine Hyde, the general manager, said it will refocus on foreign markets while hoping domestic sales can return after the shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hyde said that the company had strong sales in the food service industry, but that...

