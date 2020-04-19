Asics to open stand-alone store in Dublin this year

Asics, the sports footwear brand, plans to open its first stand-alone store in Dublin later this year.

The launch of the new outlet on O’Connell Street is being headed up by Paul Gallagher and Sunil Shah, who operate the Skechers franchise in Ireland.

Asics, a Japanese multinational whose founder began making basketball shoes in 1949, acquired its current name after a merger in 1977. It has more than 800 branded bricks-and-mortar stores internationally,...