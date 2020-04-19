Sunday April 19, 2020
Asics to open stand-alone store in Dublin this year

Paul Gallagher and Sunil Shah, who operate the Skechers franchise in Ireland, are behind the move by the Japanese sports footwear company

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
19th April, 2020
Sunil Shah and Paul Gallagher plan to open a new Asics outlet on O’Connell Street in Dublin later this year

Asics, the sports footwear brand, plans to open its first stand-alone store in Dublin later this year.

The launch of the new outlet on O’Connell Street is being headed up by Paul Gallagher and Sunil Shah, who operate the Skechers franchise in Ireland.

Asics, a Japanese multinational whose founder began making basketball shoes in 1949, acquired its current name after a merger in 1977. It has more than 800 branded bricks-and-mortar stores internationally,...

