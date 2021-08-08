Subscribe Today
Log In

Retail

As vacant units mount and online retail bites how can shopping centres survive?

Most Dublin shopping centres have bounced back impressively from the pandemic. But to withstand fierce competition from the giants of online retail, they must evolve – and do it quickly

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
8th August, 2021
As vacant units mount and online retail bites how can shopping centres survive?
St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin: many units remain empty, 18 months into the pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Walking from the bustle of Grafton Street in Dublin into the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre last week, the number of empty units was striking. Just past the entrance, the former Mothercare unit is still empty – more than a year after the Ward family, which owns the business, announced its Irish retail operation would be liquidated due to the collapse in sales following the pandemic.

Further into the centre, the Yankee candle store...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The pandemic provided strong tail-winds to those retailers with already strong omni-channel presence’. Picture: Getty

Analysis: The gap between winners and losers in retail is stark

Retail Eugene Kiernan 1 week ago
Karl Swaine, Niall Horgan and Diarmuid McSweeney, co-founders of Gym + Coffee. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Gym + Coffee to open three new stores and hire 140 staff

Retail Killian Woods 3 weeks ago
Founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson, a Canadian billionaire, Lululemon recently signed a ten-year-lease for 84 Grafton street. Picture: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Lululemon stretches out from Grafton Street store

Retail Rosanna Cooney 4 weeks ago
Unnamed buyer last month prompted Selfridges group to consider surprise sale of business which owns Brown Thomas and Arnotts in Ireland. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

More bidders expected for Brown Thomas and Arnotts

Retail Aaron Rogan 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1