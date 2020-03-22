Arcade owner will not charge rent during Covid-19 shutdown

The owners of George’s Street Arcade, the Dublin city market that is home to 42 independent traders, will not seek forgone rents from its tenants when it reopens after the Covid-19 crisis, its landlord said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, rent forgone will not be collected in the future,” Gwen Layden, director of the Layden Group, said.

The market closed its gates for the first time in over 100 years as the...