Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Arcade owner will not charge rent during Covid-19 shutdown

The Layden Group says traders at George’s Street Arcade in Dublin city centre are ‘brave and resilient’ and deserve support

22nd March, 2020
George’s Street Arcade closed due to the coronavirus. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

The owners of George’s Street Arcade, the Dublin city market that is home to 42 independent traders, will not seek forgone rents from its tenants when it reopens after the Covid-19 crisis, its landlord said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, rent forgone will not be collected in the future,” Gwen Layden, director of the Layden Group, said.

The market closed its gates for the first time in over 100 years as the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Coronavirus: H&M asks Irish landlords for rent break

Swedish fashion retailer says ensuring the group’s future is a ‘joint responsibility between us and our partners’

Róisín Burke | 2 days ago

Smyths and Penneys back call to suspend rates over Covid-19

River Island among other retailers supporting Retail Excellence Ireland’s request for year-long freeze to save jobs

Róisín Burke | 3 days ago

Swan Centre owners pursue Fallon & Byrne for €200,000

The Rathmines food outlet closed suddenly at Christmas leaving its landlord and suppliers out of pocket

Róisín Burke | 2 weeks ago