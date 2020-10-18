Sunday October 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Anthropologie to open its first Dublin store off Grafton Street

The upmarket US clothing retailer is to take up a 1,000 sq m unit in the new Chatham & King development on Chatham Street

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
18th October, 2020
The upmarket US clothing retailer Anthropologie is to take up a 1,000 square metres unit in the new Chatham & King development on Chatham Street in Dublin city centre

Anthropologie, the upmarket US clothing retailer, is set to open its first store in Dublin.

It is understood the company, which is part of the URBN group that also owns Urban Outfitters and Free People, has committed to lease more than 1,000 sq m in the new Chatham & King development, located on Chatham Street, which is just off Grafton Street

Anthropologie opened its first outlet on the island in Belfast in 2019 and has been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Pamela Scott boss says chain can be saved by regional stores and online growth

Family-run retailer waited for budget reprieve before deciding to close half of its 24 stores, which may see 104 staff lose their jobs

Killian Woods | 2 hours ago

Amazon targeting Irish SMEs to sell goods on its site

The web retail giant has also launched its own delivery service in Dublin this month

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago

‘Plainly not insolvent’ New Look goes back to bargain on rents

In a landmark judgment last week, the High Court refused to appoint an examiner, noting the chain had millions on its balance sheet

Rosanna Cooney | 2 hours ago