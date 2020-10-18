Anthropologie to open its first Dublin store off Grafton Street

Anthropologie, the upmarket US clothing retailer, is set to open its first store in Dublin.
It is understood the company, which is part of the URBN group that also owns Urban Outfitters and Free People, has committed to lease more than 1,000 sq m in the new Chatham & King development, located on Chatham Street, which is just off Grafton Street
Anthropologie opened its first outlet on the island in Belfast in 2019 and has been...
