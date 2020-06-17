Wednesday June 17, 2020
Analysis: Bookies will have to wait a little longer to recoup losses after false start

Paddy Power and Ladbrokes opened betting shops this week only to shut their doors again after finding that they are excluded from rules that allowed retailers to reopen

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
17th June, 2020
Bookmakers, reeling from a summer of cancelled sports, had hoped to start getting back to normal this week

Bookmakers have been forced to close only a day after reopening. It seems the industry missed a government update which bans their operation due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As the English Premier League returns and racing at Royal Ascot takes place this week, the betting industry had hoped to resume some normality.

The news that their shops cannot open in the way other outlets on the high street can will be a further blow to bookmakers...

