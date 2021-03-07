Abercrombie & Fitch closes its central Dublin store
The US fashion retailer, which has struggled in recent times, says its College Green outlet’s lease is expiring and won’t be renewed
Abercrombie & Fitch, the US fashion retailer, is shuttering its Dublin store after a decade.
The company said the lease on the high-profile shop on College Green in Dublin city centre was expiring and would not be renewed. The shop has been closed since the resumption of level 5 restrictions on non-essential retail in late December and will not reopen, the company said last week.
“Due to renewed lockdowns in Ireland, we closed that store a...
