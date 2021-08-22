Zoned residential land in Westmeath guiding at €2.4m
The lands are in a sought-after residential hinterland just outside Athlone town
Galway agent O’Donnellan & Joyce has been instructed to offer a substantial development site of some seven acres of zoned residential lands for sale in Coosan, just outside Athlone town and some 1.5km north of the N6/M6 motorway in Co Westmeath, for which the agent is guiding €2.4 million.
Adding to its allure, the lands, which are located in sought-after residential hinterland outside the town, benefit from dual access on to the Coosan...
