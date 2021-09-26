Your very own castle in the air at Grand Canal Dock for €1.5m
Luxury penthouse at the Waterfront offers bird’s eye views over Dublin city and the Dublin Mountains
If sky-high living is what you’re after, why not consider this luxurious duplex penthouse in the Waterfront in Dublin city centre with panoramic waterside views towards the Dublin Mountains?
No 66 is a three-bedroom, light-filled residence of some 170 square metres on the sixth and seventh floors of this modern apartment block overlooking Grand Canal Dock, one of the capital city’s most sought after quarters.
From there, its occupants can enjoy unobstructed bird’s...
