Willie Coonan: an appreciation

Willie Coonan was a legend to those in the auctioneering industry who knew him, and it was with sadness that the property sector heard of his death at the age of 76 earlier this month.

The veteran Kildare auctioneer and the fourth generation of his family in the auctioneering business, Willie followed his grandfather, Edward, and his parents Billy and Eileen Coonan, into the business. Coonan Property is now run by Willie’s son Will and his...