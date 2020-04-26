Sunday April 26, 2020
Willie Coonan: an appreciation

The veteran auctioneer, who has died aged 76, sold more than 60 stud farms in the course of an illustrious career

26th April, 2020
Willie Coonan (1943-2020): a legend of Irish auctioneering

Willie Coonan was a legend to those in the auctioneering industry who knew him, and it was with sadness that the property sector heard of his death at the age of 76 earlier this month.

The veteran Kildare auctioneer and the fourth generation of his family in the auctioneering business, Willie followed his grandfather, Edward, and his parents Billy and Eileen Coonan, into the business. Coonan Property is now run by Willie’s son Will and his...

