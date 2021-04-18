What happens when an agent puts her own home up for sale?

Seldom does an agent know more about a house than its owner, except when the local selling agent also happens to be the owner.

Such is the case at 2 The Avenue, a Tudor-style home within the well-established Cypress Downs development in Templeogue in Dublin 6 West. It is owned by Sinéad Beggan of local property firm McGuirk Beggan.

Set on a corner site, No 2 offers a generous and well-presented three-bedroom home of 135...