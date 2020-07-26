Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Well-presented, mid-terrace cottage in heart of D4

4 Smith’s Cottages in Donnybrook is on the market with a guide price of €535,000

26th July, 2020
6
No 4 Smith’s Cottages in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, is accessed off Bushfield Terrace

For buyers – be they downsizers, professionals or investors – on the lookout for a more arcane abode, 4 Smith‘s Cottages in Donnybrook might fit the bill.

The well-presented, mid-terrace cottage is in a highly convenient yet peaceful, almost hidden, cul-de-sac adjoining the grounds of the Royal Hospital off Marlborough Road.

Accessed off Bushfield Terrace and running parallel with Carlisle Avenue, No 4 extends to just under 66 square metres and has been lovingly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rooms with a view of Bray seafront in off-the-plans sale

Strand View’s BER A-rated apartments range from one to three bedrooms with private outdoor spaces

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

Spacious and secluded family home on half an acre in Blackrock

A five-bedroom detached home on Newtownpark Avenue is on the market for €1.55 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

On the Market

Our round-up of the best homes currently on offer

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago