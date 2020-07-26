Well-presented, mid-terrace cottage in heart of D4

For buyers – be they downsizers, professionals or investors – on the lookout for a more arcane abode, 4 Smith‘s Cottages in Donnybrook might fit the bill.

The well-presented, mid-terrace cottage is in a highly convenient yet peaceful, almost hidden, cul-de-sac adjoining the grounds of the Royal Hospital off Marlborough Road.

Accessed off Bushfield Terrace and running parallel with Carlisle Avenue, No 4 extends to just under 66 square metres and has been lovingly...