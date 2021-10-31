Well-presented home in Clontarf will appeal to families

Families on the hunt for a home in north Co Dublin that’s close to a wide range of amenities, including St Anne’s Park and the bustling Clontarf village and promenade, should consider this property on the market with REA Grimes in Clontarf guiding €570,000.

No 62 Grosvenor Court is a well-presented three-bedroom terraced home, located off Vernon Avenue in this leafy suburb close to the city centre.

The bright and spacious brick-fronted...