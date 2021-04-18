Subscribe Today
Log In

Residential

Well-appointed Dublin 4 mews within minutes of Baggot Street

No 106 Baggot Lane, a two-bed recently refurbished mews with private garden and courtyard is on the market for €995,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
18th April, 2021
4
106 Baggot Lane has been extended and refurbished to offer a hotel-grade home

Discerning buyers in the market for a centrally located mews in turnkey condition and with off-street parking in the heart of Dublin 4, might consider 106 Baggot Lane in Ballsbridge.

The honey-coloured brick-fronted residence was extended to 114 square metres and was simultaneously refurbished to offer a hotel-grade home incorporating an entrance hall with a guest WC, a large utility and storage room, an open plan living/kitchen/dining space, two double bedrooms, the master of which is en...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Beggan’s home also has planning permission for a three-bedroom detached property to be built in the side garden

What happens when an agent puts her own home up for sale?

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
70 Glenview Park in Tallaght comes to the market in good condition and has undergone a good attic conversion

A pair of south Dublin homes for under €400,000 each

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
11 Fairlawns in Dalkey is a four-bedroom detached residence of 167 square metres boasting sea views

Beautifully presented Dalkey home will appeal to families

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago
44 Rathdown Park boasts 240 square metres of meticulously maintained living space with original period pieces intact

Terenure five-bed a classic example of its kind

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 10 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1