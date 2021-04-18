Well-appointed Dublin 4 mews within minutes of Baggot Street
No 106 Baggot Lane, a two-bed recently refurbished mews with private garden and courtyard is on the market for €995,000
Discerning buyers in the market for a centrally located mews in turnkey condition and with off-street parking in the heart of Dublin 4, might consider 106 Baggot Lane in Ballsbridge.
The honey-coloured brick-fronted residence was extended to 114 square metres and was simultaneously refurbished to offer a hotel-grade home incorporating an entrance hall with a guest WC, a large utility and storage room, an open plan living/kitchen/dining space, two double bedrooms, the master of which is en...
