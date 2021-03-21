Waterfront views add to appeal of Dun Laoghaire apartment
74 Pavilion Apartments is currently on the market with a guide price of €595,000
Buyers angling for a waterfront apartment in south Co Dublin overlooking Dun Laoghaire’s East Pier and LexiCon library might be interested in 74 Pavilion Apartments, a dual-aspect, two-bedroom, fourth-floor apartment of 84 square metres which is on the market guiding €595,000 through DNG.
Presented in good condition throughout, No 74 has a west-facing balcony off the living/dining room and an east-facing balcony off the master bedroom, both boasting unobstructed marine views over Dun Laoghaire harbour...
