Waterfront views add to appeal of Dun Laoghaire apartment

Buyers angling for a waterfront apartment in south Co Dublin overlooking Dun Laoghaire’s East Pier and LexiCon library might be interested in 74 Pavilion Apartments, a dual-aspect, two-bedroom, fourth-floor apartment of 84 square metres which is on the market guiding €595,000 through DNG.

Presented in good condition throughout, No 74 has a west-facing balcony off the living/dining room and an east-facing balcony off the master bedroom, both boasting unobstructed marine views over Dun Laoghaire harbour...