Waterfront luxury apartments in restored Georgian building get final release

Well-heeled buyers in search of a luxury, waterfront pad close to local amenities and prime transport links might be interested in the final release of luxury apartments at Anglesea in Dún Laoghaire in South Co Dublin.

The Bourke Builders scheme, which was initially launched last year, is set within a prestigious Georgian building dating to 1832 that has been sensitively and thoroughly restored.

Originally built as the Anglesea Arms, a high-end hotel and stop-over...