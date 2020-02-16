Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Waterfront luxury apartments in restored Georgian building get final release

These high-end Dún Laoghaire homes have modern conveniences set against period features in an ideal location

16th February, 2020
7
Anglesea in Dún Laoghaire: the apartments each have a unique character

Well-heeled buyers in search of a luxury, waterfront pad close to local amenities and prime transport links might be interested in the final release of luxury apartments at Anglesea in Dún Laoghaire in South Co Dublin.

The Bourke Builders scheme, which was initially launched last year, is set within a prestigious Georgian building dating to 1832 that has been sensitively and thoroughly restored.

Originally built as the Anglesea Arms, a high-end hotel and stop-over...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Large family homes for sale at Mornington in Co Meath

The houses have been built to an A-rated energy-efficient standard with wiring for car charging points

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Sprawling Killiney ‘lodge’ just the job for a high-end rental

The property is being quoted at €6,500 a month on a year-long lease

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

New 4-bed contemporary homes in Leixlip hit the market

The houses in Barnhall Meadows go on sale this weekend with prices from €430,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago