Victorian residence in Stillorgan comes with all mod cons

More akin to a quaint country cottage at first glance, this picturesque two-bedroom terraced home at 25 Arkle Square within The Chase in Stillorgan, South Co Dublin was built in 1869 by Charles Sheils, a shipping merchant and philanthropist from Killough Village in Co Down.

Arkle Square was the last of a series of five “almshouse” schemes designed by architect Sir Charles Lanyon for the Northern merchant, the first of which was built in his home village...