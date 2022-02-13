Victorian redbrick doer-upper on one of D4’s most historic avenues

Belmont Avenue in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 was known two centuries ago as Cold Blow Lane when it comprised 12 houses, a school and a police station, and linked the notorious, centuries-old fair known as Donnybrook Fair to an estate at the top of the avenue owned by one Colonel Coldblow.

Today, the long and narrow avenue links the upmarket D4 village to the adjoining trendy suburbs of Ranelagh, Milltown and beyond. It is flanked by period terraced...