Victorian pile near Brittas Bay is a true taste of France
Superbly restored and modernised, Ballinapark House in Co Wicklow is on the market with a guide price of €995,000
There’s something undeniably and deliciously French about Ballinapark House. However, for anyone drawn to the allure of the rural gîte, the good news is that drastic action to achieve the look can be utterly avoided. There’s no need to up sticks to the continent at all, or break one’s teeth brushing up on your school French. Ballinapark House is, after all, situated in Brittas Bay in Co Wicklow....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elegant Foxrock five-bed comes to the market for €1.95m
No 8 The Oaks on Brennanstown Road has the benefit of a 120-foot mature garden and is walking distance from the village
Country living near shores of Lough Derg for €659,000
At just under 300 square feet and on 1.24 acres of land, the high-spec Co Clare bungalow owned by Gay Byrne’s daughter offers plenty of room for family living
Room for manoeuvre in modern Kilkenny mansion
Archersfield House’s 517 square metres of space lends itself to multiple uses, including as offices or a health clinic
Gorgeously restored Victorian in Monkstown for €1.5m
No 49 Montpelier Parade was brought back to its former glory, losing none of the original character