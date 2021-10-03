Victorian pile near Brittas Bay is a true taste of France

There’s something undeniably and deliciously French about Ballinapark House. However, for anyone drawn to the allure of the rural gîte, the good news is that drastic action to achieve the look can be utterly avoided. There’s no need to up sticks to the continent at all, or break one’s teeth brushing up on your school French. Ballinapark House is, after all, situated in Brittas Bay in Co Wicklow....