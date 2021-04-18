Victorian elegance on desirable Eglinton Road

Named in honour of Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, the 13th Earl of Eglinton, who had become Viceroy in 1852, Eglinton Road in Donnybrook Dublin 4 has come a long way since making its first appearance as a laneway in the first Ordinance Survey map of 1837.

Today the grand tree-lined stretch of handsome, mostly Victorian, houses is a prestigious one linking the desirable south Dublin suburbs of Donnybrook and Milltown/Clonskeagh, and homes on it rarely come to market....