Victorian elegance on desirable Eglinton Road
No 62 is a four-bed redbrick home laid out over three levels with a large secluded garden and is on the market for €2.5 million
Named in honour of Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, the 13th Earl of Eglinton, who had become Viceroy in 1852, Eglinton Road in Donnybrook Dublin 4 has come a long way since making its first appearance as a laneway in the first Ordinance Survey map of 1837.
Today the grand tree-lined stretch of handsome, mostly Victorian, houses is a prestigious one linking the desirable south Dublin suburbs of Donnybrook and Milltown/Clonskeagh, and homes on it rarely come to market....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
What happens when an agent puts her own home up for sale?
Selling agent Sinéad Beggan turns the tables on herself as she puts her Tudor-style, three-bedroom home in Dublin’s Templeogue on the market
A pair of south Dublin homes for under €400,000 each
70 Glenview Park in Tallaght and 9 Esposito Road in Walkinstown are both on the market for highly reasonable prices
Well-appointed Dublin 4 mews within minutes of Baggot Street
No 106 Baggot Lane, a two-bed recently refurbished mews with private garden and courtyard is on the market for €995,000
Beautifully presented Dalkey home will appeal to families
11 Fairlawns on Saval Park Road comes with a price tag of €985,000