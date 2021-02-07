Subscribe Today
Veteran duo team up to form D6 estate agency

Pat Mullery and Deirdre O’Gara have more than five decades’ experience between them as they launch their new venture

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th February, 2021
Deirdre O’Gara has 17 years of experience in real estate, including 12 years running DNG’s Terenure branch

With the new year comes a new Dublin 6 estate agency, Mullery O’Gara, set up by industry veterans Pat Mullery and Deirdre O’Gara. The duo have more than 50 years’ experience between them, both having worked at DNG in Terenure.

Mullery has spent 38 years as a leading estate agent in the Dublin city and South Dublin markets. His reputation as real estate professional has earned him the ultimate respect of his...

