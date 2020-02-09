Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Use or lose’ rules for developers have yet to be implemented

No timeline set for new laws to force construction on empty and derelict sites

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
9th February, 2020
The “use-it-or-lose-it” clause was announced by Murphy following the publication of the full review into the fast-track housing scheme in Octobe

No timeline has been set for the implementation of new laws that would force developers to “use or lose” large-scale housing planning permissions.

The Department of Housing is also yet to seek advice from the attorney general as to whether the rules proposed would be constitutional.

Last year, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy announced plans to introduce a new measure in which planning permission for fast-track housing developments would lapse if construction did...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Luxury new family homes in Malahide go on show

The eight houses in the exclusive Dún Na Rí development have starting prices from €995,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

On the Market

Our round-up of the best homes currently on offer

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago

Modern makeover suits Sutton residence down to the ground

The vendors of 57 Offington Avenue in Sutton, north Co Dublin, are waving goodbye to their property after a blissful decade and a half: it’s on the market for €850,000

Ros Drinkwater | 3 hours ago