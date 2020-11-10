Tuesday November 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Use it or lose’ it planning measure to be published in coming months

Bill will be aimed at preventing developers from sitting on granted planning permission

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
10th November, 2020
The Department of Housing has now confirmed that the new measures that would see planning permission expire if not acted upon will come into effect on enactment of the relevant Planning and Development Bill. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

A new ‘use it or lose it’ measure, aimed at preventing developers from sitting on granted planning permissions for homes, will be published “in the coming months”.

The announcement that a General Scheme of the Bill for ‘use it or lose it’ measures will be published soon has come more than a year after the new rules were first proposed.

In November 2019, Eoghan Murphy, the former Minister for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

On the market: elegant three-bed in leafy south Dublin

5 Woodbine Avenue in Booterstown is on the market for €850,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 days ago

Two detached houses for sale as one lot on site in Co Cork

Global Properties is selling two detached houses built at right angles to each other on 0.4 of an acre for €750,000

Ros Drinkwater | 2 days ago

Private mews home in the heart of Ballsbridge’s embassy belt

38 Raglan Lane offers 280 square metres of living space over three levels at a guide price of €1.295 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 days ago