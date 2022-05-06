Upmarket apartment in one of Dublin’s most elegant squares

Just off Monkstown Road in this highly sought-after and well-heeled south Co Dublin coastal suburb sits Eaton Square, one of Monkstown’s most enviable private residential squares set around a delightful private park.

Built between the 1860s and early 1900s, the square comprises a mix of grand Victorian and Edwardian homes, within a short stroll of the waterfront at Seapoint and almost equidistant from Monkstown and Blackrock villages.

At the corner of the square...