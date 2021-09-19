Two perfect peas in a pod on a quiet Blackrock road
Situated at the western end of Brookfield Terrace in the Co Dublin suburb, ‘identical twins’ 17a and 17b Ventura Mews are on the market offering a double dose of design flair
Question: what’s better than a slick, A-rated, designer home with a low maintenance, high impact rear garden and off-street parking on a quiet residential road in Blackrock, Co Dublin? Answer: two of them.
With good quality, well-located, energy-efficient, new-build properties thin on the ground at the moment, it’s fair to say that no sooner has an estate agent pitched the ‘For Sale’ board up and packed away the hammer and nails, they’re digging...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Designer’s chic Ballsbridge home on market for €1.5m
The A3 rated Art Deco meets Scandi living space at No 69 Waterloo Lane is everything you would expect from the house of interiors guru Debi Flynn
Tranquil Malahide sanctuary for €925,000
The secluded five-bed bungalow at No 5 Bissetts Strand has views over the estuary and a south-facing garden, and is a minute’s walk from the village
Editor’s choice: Nail queen’s Sandymount redbrick for €1.2m
No 20 Gilford Avenue is a luxurious turnkey home which tastefully marries period features with modern convenience
New scheme in Meath offers rustic living with mod cons
Named after the local river, Delvin Mews offers three and four-bedroom townhouses and houses in the tranquil village of Stamullen