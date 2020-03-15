Two new builds in one of Dublin’s trendiest suburbs

Househunters looking for a newly-built city centre pad in one of the trendiest suburbs in Dublin might be interested in either of two new homes that have just come to the market in Portobello in Dublin 8.

Numbers 20 and 21 Arbutus Place, a cul-de-sac of period homes just off Lombard Street West and parallel to Clanbrassil Street, are two brand new A2-rated homes that have just come to market with Dublin-based agent Moovingo, which is...