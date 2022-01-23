Two halves make a whole lot of space in modern Wexford home
The four-bedroom detached house near Gorey comes to market in show house condition and is guiding €600,000
If space is the number one priority for house hunters searching for a home in north Wexford, then Gleann Aenghus in the Killynann area of Gorey might be the answer.
The four-bedroom detached family home extends to just under 280 square metres and is on the market with Property Partners O’Brien Swaine guiding €600,000.
Built to a high standard in 2008, the property comes to the market in show house condition with a B3...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A residence to remember in the heart of Kildare racing country
Dyann House in Mountarmstrong, Donadea, Co Kildare is now on the market at a reduced price of €2.65 million
House of the Week: A stunning contemporary home in the heart of rural Limerick
Toorlougher, near the village of Murroe, is now on the market with a guide price of €550,000
On the market: a weekly guide to homes for sale around the country
A two-bed artisan’s cottage in Fairview, Dublin 3, and a four-bed detached house in Killarney, Co Kerry, are among the residences on offer this week
House of the Week: Secluded three-bed home in a sunny Dublin 14 enclave
No 10 Ardilea Downs is one of 32 luxury homes built on on Mount Anville Road in Goatstown. With a recent renovation and reconfiguration that includes a new sun room, it is on the market for €1.025 million