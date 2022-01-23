Two halves make a whole lot of space in modern Wexford home

If space is the number one priority for house hunters searching for a home in north Wexford, then Gleann Aenghus in the Killynann area of Gorey might be the answer.

The four-bedroom detached family home extends to just under 280 square metres and is on the market with Property Partners O’Brien Swaine guiding €600,000.

Built to a high standard in 2008, the property comes to the market in show house condition with a B3...