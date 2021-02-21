Two good reasons to live by the seaside in Skerries

The seaside town of Skerries in north Co Dublin, the summer destination of many a Dublin day-tripper down the years, is home to a population of just over 10,000.

For buyers looking to call this former fishing port home, and make its sloping hills and 2.5km South Strand beach their own, local agent REA Grimes has two potential three-bedroom semi-detached properties to tempt you.

The first is 10 Kelly‘s Bay Tower, which is situated less than...