Two-bedroom apartments in Cork hit a high note

A selection of luxurious two-bedroom apartments in Cork City’s exclusive Opera Lane Residences has been brought to market through O’Connor Murphy Estate Agents, priced from €465,000.

Opera Lane Residences comprises 61 luxury apartments across two distinctive blocks with an abundance of natural light provided to each block by a series of atriums.

Situated on Opera Lane and Bowling Green Street in the city’s bustling centre, the scheme is surrounded by trendy cafes,...