Two-bedroom apartments in Cork hit a high note
Opera Lane Residences, in the centre of the southern capital, have a C3 BER, private terraces and plenty of natural light
A selection of luxurious two-bedroom apartments in Cork City’s exclusive Opera Lane Residences has been brought to market through O’Connor Murphy Estate Agents, priced from €465,000.
Opera Lane Residences comprises 61 luxury apartments across two distinctive blocks with an abundance of natural light provided to each block by a series of atriums.
Situated on Opera Lane and Bowling Green Street in the city’s bustling centre, the scheme is surrounded by trendy cafes,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Impressive five-bedroom home in the heart of Dún Laoghaire
Bright, spacious and tastefully decorated, this 1940s house has a B3 energy rating and landscaped gardens and is just a short stroll from the seafront
Tee up luxury living with seven-bed home in Mount Juliet estate
No 17 Foxes Covert comprises 628 square metres on acre of landscaped grounds and is guiding €1.55m
House of the week: Game, set and match to this five-bed family home
The redesigned Loiste Chroi, nestled in the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains, boasts 210 square metres of living space, with beautiful lake views from most of its rooms, and a private tennis court to boot
Developer turns house refurbishment into a successful lockdown project
Four-bed Lilygreen on Blackrock’s Newtownpark Avenue was bought for €475,000 in 2018 and is now guiding €645,000 with an impressive B2 energy rating