Two-bed terraced home in Churchtown for €550,000

If convenience is a must for buyers looking for a two-bedroom pad in the suburbs with ease of access to the city centre then 8 Woodlawn Grove on Churchtown Road Lower in Dublin 14 might be the answer.

A beautifully presented two-bedroom terraced home with a sunny rear garden, No 8 extends to 87 square metres and is located in a quiet, sought-after cul de sac around the corner from the Windy Arbour Luas station.

The entrance hall has...